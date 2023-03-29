Jeremy Renner is sitting down with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer for an exclusive first interview about his near-fatal snowplow accident.

The “Avengers” star was critically injured when he was run over by the seven-ton machine January 1 in Nevada, but in a preview video, Jeremy looks like he’s made huge strides in his recovery.

When Sawyer asks, “Do you remember the pain?” Jeremy tells her, “All of it. I was awake through every moment.”

It was previously reported that Renner tried to jump back into the parked snowplow when it began rolling toward his nephew.

Now, his nephew tells Diane in the clip, “I just perfectly see him in a pool of blood coming from his head. When I ran up to him, you know, I didn’t think he was alive.”

Jeremy, however, insists, “I’d do it again… because it was going right at my nephew.”

The video also includes the 911 call of Jeremy groaning as the caller says, “He’s been crushed!”

At one point, Sawyer lists his horrifying injuries: “Eight ribs broken in 14 places, right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, the left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken, face-eye socket, the jaw, the mandible broken, lung collapsed — pierced from the rib bone, your liver, which sounds terrifying.”

Jeremy tells her he wondered, “What's my body look like? Am I just going to be like a spine and a brain like a science experiment?”

The Hawkeye actor becomes particularly emotional when Diane says, “I heard that you had, in sign language, you said to your family, ‘I'm sorry.’” Getting choked up, the star looks down, answering, “Yeah.”

Cutting to another part of the interview, the 52-year-old insists, “I chose to survive. It’s not going to kill me. No way.”

Does he dream of doing those Marvel stunts again? Jeremy said, “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

Sawyer asks if he sees the same face now when he looks in the mirror, and Renner tells her, “Nah, I see a lucky man.”