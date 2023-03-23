Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift, 55, Found Dead After Going Missing Weeks Ago

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jeffrey Vandergrift, a radio host on San Francisco’s WiLD 94.9, was found dead on Wednesday, People magazine reports. He was 55.

The San Francisco Police Department Missing Person Unit asked for the public’s help finding Vandergrift on February 24, noting he was last seen the day before.

Now the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Officer has confirmed his death to People, and the police released further details.

Public Information Officer Niccole Pacchetti tells the magazine, "On March 22, 2023, at approximately 4:56 p.m. San Francisco Police officers responded to Pier 39 regarding a person in the water. Officers arrived on scene and located a person in the water. Officers and medics from the San Francisco Fire Department retrieved the person who was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this time, we have no evidence of foul play."

The radio station also shared the news on Instagram. The message said, "With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV. We are devastated to know now that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Natasha has not addressed the news of his death, but on March 1 she thanked fans for their support on Instagram, and wrote, “personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back. I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart.”

The day Jeffrey, who suffered from Lyme disease, went missing, he spoke about his health issues on the air.

Vandergrift shared, "The stuff I've been going through in my brain that they're trying to figure out. Ugh," explaining that doctors believed something may have triggered “old infections.”

"The body and the pain and all that stuff, I can handle,” he said. “What it's doing to my brain I could never describe to you.”

He also mentioned the possibility of “experimental medications” or “very risky” surgery.

Jeffrey’s last Instagram post, states, “Thank you for a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle. It’s been a great journey. Your support & prayers meant the world. Keep shinin’ love=❤️ compassion=🧡 understanding =💛 truth=💚 forgiveness=💙 peace=🤍 and hope=💜for others.”