Elijah Wood on Joining ‘Yellowjackets’ & Doing More ‘Lord of the Rings’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Elijah Wood is joining “Yellowjackets” for Season 2, and he dished on the new role with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the L.A. premiere Wednesday.

Plus, he revealed that he has watched the new “Rings of Power” series and spoke about the possibility of doing more “Lord of the Rings”!

Wood said of joining the Showtime hit, “I love the entire cast and it’s a genre-based show, sort of up my alley,” adding that he watched the entire first season and “totally loved it.”

Elijah’s character Walter is an amateur sleuth who will join Christina Ricci’s Misty in the Bureau of Citizen Detectives.

Wood described Walter as “awkward,” saying, “He’s kind of a nerd and a bit weird… I love those things about him.”

The star added, “He’s a total enthusiast about crime and thinks he’s really good at being able to solve crime and really experienced, but I actually don't know that he's as experienced as he thinks.”

Elijah also gushed about reuniting with former co-stars Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci.

He worked with Melanie on the 2017 film “I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore,” and told Melvin that they are on a text chain together about birthdays, parenting, and more.

Elijah and Christina worked together 26 years ago on 1997’s “The Ice Storm.” He shared, “It was great to reunite with her. She's such an exceptional actress. I mean, she is a finely tuned instrument of an actress, and so getting to work with her was easy and fun.”

In a separate interview with Ricci, she gushed over Elijah too, calling him “so talented, so smart, so funny … such a lovely human being. I am so grateful.”

Wood famously played Frodo Baggins in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, and said he’s watched three episodes of the “Rings of Power” series, calling it “great.”

As for doing a reboot of the story, he said, “Reboot… I don't know about that, but if there's more films that potentially involve Frodo, I would be down.”