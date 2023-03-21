‘Star Wars’ and ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Paul Grant Dead at 56

Facebook

Actor Paul Grant, known for his role as an Ewok in “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi” and a Gringotts goblin in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” has died at the age of 56.

On Tuesday, Grant’s daughter Sophie confirmed his death to People magazine.

Sophie revealed that her dad died on Sunday after being removed from life support.

According to Sophie, Grant was found outside of King’s Cross station by police after he collapsed on Thursday. He was then declared brain-dead.

In a statement, she said, “It’s sad my dad is gone. My dad was a legend. Everyone loved him so much: his daughter, son, girlfriend, stepchildren, grandchildren and step-grandchildren, too."

Grant’s girlfriend Maria Dwyer also released her own statement obtained by The Guardian. She said, “Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him."

Grant’s stepdaughter Stacey has set up a GoFundMe to help with his funeral costs.