Why Brian Cox Feels Good About ‘Succession’ Ending (Exclusive)

On Monday night, Brian Cox stepped out for the NYC premiere of “Succession” Season 4.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Cox, who explained why he actually feels “good” about the show ending and also teased some changes for Logan in the final season.

Cox stressed, “I love endings. I’m not one of these people who clings to things… We had a great time, no question, and it’s reached its natural end.”

He added, “I’m fine with it.”

On the show, Brian plays Logan Roy, the founder and CEO of media conglomerate Waystar Royco, as well as the patriarch of the family. When asked if his character is a good father, he said, “I think he’s not a bad father, but he’s not a good father… The problem with fathers is fathers copy fathers… I think Logan didn’t have a proper father… In a way, it’s hard for him to relate to his children… He loves his children… but he not been around in their formation.”

Brian was joined by his wife Nicole Ansari-Cox, who admitted that it was “difficult” for her to see his character as the “absolute baddie.” She noted, “I have compassion for Logan and I feel that he is really misunderstood.”

On the red carpet, Nicole sported a “Woman Life Freedom” sash, saying, “The slogan has been going on for the last six to seven months since Mahsa Amini was killed.”

Brian showed his appreciation for the writers, who make the show “better and better.” He said, “We couldn’t do it without the writers we’ve got. The writers we got are absolutely phenomenal.”

As for what to expect from his character in the final season, Cox teased, “I think we’ll see certain changes.”

He pointed out that the last season will be a “hell of a ride.”