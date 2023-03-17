Television March 17, 2023
First Look at ‘Growing Belushi’ Season 3
“Growing Belushi” is coming back for a third season!
In the season premiere, Jim Belushi has to pick up the pieces after his farm goes up in flames in a suspicious fire. While authorities are looking for a suspect, he and his team have to figure out where to dry and cure their next harvest after losing $500,000 worth of cannabis in the fire.
Other episodes will focus on Jim exploring new opportunities and taking road trips with his cousin Chris. Jim’s business partner and comedian Dan Aykroyd will also be appearing this season too!
Check out a teaser for the season below!
The new season premieres April 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.
Discovery will be celebrating 4/20 by airing a “Growing Belushi” marathon beginning Thursday, April 20, at 7 a.m. ET/PT.