“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” drops this week! Could we see a spin-off starring the daughters of Atlas?

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren, who pitched a pretty epic plotline.

Helen also talked about suffering a broken pinky on the shoot, and Rachel teased her upcoming role in the live-action “Snow White.”

When Seymour asked about a possible spin-off starring Anthea (Zegler), Kalypso (Liu) and Hespera (Mirren), Rachel started brainstorming.

“I think it would be like Muppet Babies, but it would be the baby goddesses.”

Lucy interjected, “The prequel.”

That got Zegler thinking! “I want the prequel story of, like, you guys — like, after our dad died and our mom’s not around — you guys have to raise me.”

Liu added, “Opening scene, we’re at the funeral…” and Helen agreed, “Yes, yes, yes.”

Seeming to reference “Three Men and a Baby,” Rachel laughed, saying, “It’s like three guys and a baby and I’m the baby.” Lucy added, “And the world starts to fall apart.”

Mirren made a plug for more comfortable costumes in the prequel, saying, “And that’s when we get to wear the long,, flowing comfortable white dresses.”

During the interview, Lucy shed some light on the sisters, insisting they’re not baddies, but the “goddesses of good, because we are going to bring life back to our world… That’s one thing we had as a mission together… We always think of ourselves as protagonists.”

Liu later added, “I love that we come in and we are not part of the superhero world, we are from Greek

Mythology, and… that dynamic is a nice way to have that sort of magical power still and still have some ability to, you know, combat somebody like Shazam who has these superhero powers.”

Helen also showed off her healed pinky, revealing she kept filming after the injury.

She said, “I thought I just bruised it so I ignored it and I was being very stunty, as they say. You don’t say, ‘Oh, my finger hurts’… You go, ‘No, I’m fine, I’m fine.’”

As for Rachel’s upcoming “Snow White” movie, she said, “I'm excited to see it myself… I have no idea what it looks like, so it'll be really, really fun. We've had such a blast filming it and there's so much magic in it and it has that Disney magic. I know that it was really important to Bob Iger that we waited for the right time to make the live-action of the first Disney princess, and so the fact that I got to do it and that they felt that they were ready when I signed on, it was just amazing — and so I'm really excited to share with everybody. And the music is so cool.”