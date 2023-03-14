‘Ted Lasso’: Hannah Waddingham Teases ‘Satisfying’ Series Ending (Exclusive)

NBC

As “Ted Lasso” is about to launch its third and final season, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Brendan Hunt sat down with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers to dish on what’s in store!

Waddingham, who plays Rebecca, said of the ending, “I think [fans will] certainly be satisfied with how this kind of triptych of seasons ends.”

Brett, who portrays Roy Kent, added, “I sincerely hope so. We've certainly worked very hard to land the plane well, and we hope you agree.”

Brendan aka Coach Beard teased difficulties ahead for AFC Richmond after finally making it to the Premier League. “You’re basically immediately expected to go straight back down unless you make big changes, but Ted doesn't want to make big changes. He loves the guys he has so, you know, this will be a bit of a crossroads.”

This season, fans will also see how Nate’s storyline plays out. Nick said his character has “quite a lot to prove” after leaving AFC Richmond for West Ham.

He added, “I guess there is still sadly that almost vendetta against Ted… He’s clearly not in the best frame of mind… There's unfinished business with Ted and with AFC Richmond.”

Can Nate be redeemed after leaving the team? Nick said, “I think that is up to the audience, to a degree.”

Jenn asked about his “villainous” turn in the show, and Mohammed said, “As an actor it is great, it is challenging, it is thrilling, and it has literally been different every season, right? There is nothing more I could have hoped for especially in a supporting role.”

As for shooting the final scene of the series, Hannah revealed she was alone at Rebecca’s house for her scene.

“I was very grateful, actually, because I'm not good at: one, saying goodbye, and two having the focus on me. So I was really glad that it was quite a quiet scene and it was by myself in my Rebecca house.”

She added that Jason Sudeikis was there to give her a “golden wrap,” but she couldn’t “cope.”

“I was a bit like, ‘Yep, don't hug me. Love you, bye.’ And he was, like, ‘Yep, love you, see you in a while.’ And I was like, ‘That's, that’s… can't cope with this.’”

Brett revealed for the others it was “a scene that we were all in and it was an emotional scene.”

Afterward, he said, “Everyone ran into the locker room — all the crew, all the production team, like 250 people crammed in the locker room, and everyone hugging and crying. I kept sneaking up to the shower set to have a cry… I mean, there was open weeping from lots of people.”

Hunt also shared, ‘It felt like the true team of Ted Lasso in a locker room and Jason gave a lovely speech.” He joked, “A lot of cursing, a lot of stuff about Brexit.”