Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg & More Will Appear in OWN Series ‘Time of Essence’

Getty Images

Halle Berry, Beverly Johnson, Whoopi Goldberg, Taye Diggs and Sheryl Lee Ralph will all appear in OWN’s upcoming docuseries “Time of Essence.”

The five-part series will celebrate the impact of Essence magazine on Black culture in America over the past five decades.

Each episode will focus on a specific decade, from the 1970s to now.

In a statement, Tina Perry, president of OWN, said, “In 1970, Essence recognized that Black women's contributions to society were being undervalued, and set a new standard as the first publication to reflect Black womanhood, affirming her strength, style and achievements and provoking industry reform and change. This series will be a testament to what Essence been historically and how it continues to shape the culture at large today.”

Caroline Wanga, president and CEO of Essences Ventures, added, “For the past five decades, Essence has served as a lighthouse and an institution for shaping culture as we live our mission of deeply serving Black Women. ‘Time of Essence’ is both a celebration of that remarkable and rich history and a catalyst for the critical work that remains ahead of us — reminding the world that Black women are not a monolith and that it is only through her that society and the world continues to progress.”