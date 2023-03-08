Jennifer Nettles Dishes on ‘Endearing’ New Dating Show ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

FOX

Jennifer Nettles is helping farmers looking for love!

The Sugarland singer is the host of the dating show “Farmer Wants a Wife,” about four farmers who welcome big-city women to their small towns in hopes of finding love.

Nettles told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert the show is “super endearing” and that “everybody is going to fall in love with these farmers” because they are “so genuine.”

She explains further, “Many of them are from small towns and they know every woman who’s in their town. If they’re not related to half of them.”

Nettles said for the women it is about “What are you willing to do for love? What are you willing to risk or change for love?” Would you “go live on a farm?”