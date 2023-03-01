‘The Mandalorian’: Pedro Pascal Wants to Go from ‘Daddy Din’ to ‘Baby D’ (Exclusive)

Pedro Pascal chatted with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay at the Hollywood premiere for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian.”

He teased the challenges Din Djarin will face this season and how the relationship between Din and Grogu will evolve. He also joked about how the Internet calls him “Daddy Din” and said he wants to be “Baby Din” or “Baby D”!

As far as Din’s challenge go, Pedro said, “He's going to be facing a challenge every chapter this season. Poor Din, thank God he's in all that armor.”

Sharing what fans can expect, “They can look forward to meeting more Mandalorians and learning a lot more about Mandalore… the relationship, the parent-child relationship, there's so much texture… and depth to explore there especially the way dynamics can shift and who's protecting who. Who is learning from who in… that relationship… so there's a lot of that.”

Rachel asked, “Do you ever just close your eyes when you’re wearing your helmet and take a little cat nap?”

Pascal laughed, “I'm not gonna lie. That's not a bad idea. For a nap, you need a little more air.”

He also weighed in why it is hard for him to do the Mando voice on cue.

“I just thought it was funny that in one instance a friend of mine got so excited in front of their kid and we were FaceTiming and they said, ‘It’s the Mandalorian and the kid freaks out and looks into the camera and they're like who's this guy?’… and then they were like, ‘Well, do the Mando voice. Do the Mando voice… say happy birthday,’ and I was like, ‘Happy birthday,’ and I was like that sounds… it just felt awkward.”



He also joked about how the Internet calls him “Daddy Din” because of his relationship with Baby Yoda and said he wants to be “Baby Din” or “Baby D”!

“Do you have a favorite dad?” Rachel asked of his nicknames.

“Yeah, let's go with Daddy Din,” he said, adding, “Little Baby Din. I wanna go from Daddy back to Baby.”

Lindsay confirmed, “You want to be Baby Din?” He said, “Yeah… Baby D!”