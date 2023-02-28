‘The Mandalorian’: Pedro Pascal on Din Djarin & Grogu’s Relationship in Season 3 (Exclusive)

StillMoving.net for Disney

Pedro Pascal has two of the hottest shows on TV with “The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us”! He dishes with “Extra” on Season 3 of “The Mandalorian,” teasing what’s in store for Din Djarin and Grogu’s evolving relationship, plus a possible battle with rival Mandalorian Bo Katan, played by Katee Sakhoff.

Pedro also drops a hint about the final two episodes of “The Last of Us”!

On Wednesday, the long-awaited third season of “The Mandalorian” debuts on Disney+.

Pedro said of Din Djarin and Grogu, "Now, we get to explore that relationship more, while meeting many more Mandalorians."

“There are so many ways that it can go. There are so many dynamics to explore between parent and child. I think that the question of who is protecting who? Who is learning from who is a very interesting one this season."

Every season fans are waiting to see what Grogu the scene stealer does, and Pascal has learned to go with it. "You can't fight it, you know. You just gotta allow the love,” he said.

Disney+

Djarin is also on a quest this season to restore his good name. “He wants back in. There isn’t anything worse — outside of losing Grogu — than not being a Mandalorian. It is everything to him. So, he has to find a true way back in.”

The big question is will Mando end up battling his rival Mandalorian played by Katee Sackhoff?

He teased, “How bout you watch the show and find out.”

Katee weighed in, telling us, "Well he sure seems like he's an obstacle, doesn't he?”

“Bo is convinced and truly believes that the only way to rule Mandalore is with the dark saber, and she believes she is the rightful ruler and that is the only way to bring her people together again which is her ultimate goal and Din has the dark saber… Things have changed a little bit. She didn’t accept it from him because she knows she did that once and it obviously didn’t work out too well, but, you know, things will turn around quickly.”