Lisa Ann Walter & Elaine Hendrix on Possible ‘Parent Trap’ Reboot! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix had a “Parent Trap” reunion on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Lisa Ann and Elaine about celebrating “The Parent Trap’s” 25th anniversary this year.

When asked if they would be down for a possible reboot, Walter said, “Look, if Nancy Meyers writes it, it’s gonna be genius. I don’t know if that is something that could happen… With Lindsay [Lohan] doing work again, as beautiful and talented as she is, certainly anything is possible.”

Referencing Elaine’s character, she noted, “I think in this version, we need to make Meredith a good guy.”

Lisa Ann and Elaine have been besties since meeting on the set of the movie.

Walter even asked Hendrix to be her date to the SAG Awards, where she is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series with the rest of her castmates from “Abbott Elementary.”

Elaine gushed, “So proud of her.”

Lisa Ann chimed in, “We already cried three times in the limo.”