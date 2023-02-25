Madonna's Older Brother Anthony Ciccone Dies at 66

Instagram/Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department

Anthony Ciccone, the oldest of superstar Madonna's seven siblings, died Friday at 66.

Musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna's sister Melanie, broke the news on Instagram Saturday, writing, "My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone."

Referencing the early-years portrait he shared, Henry went on, "As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."

The Ciccones' mother, Madonna Ciccone, died of breast cancer at 33 in 1963.

Anthony had long battled alcoholism, documented publicly when it was reported more than 10 years ago that he had been living under a bridge in Michigan for years and his family had given up on helping him.

In 2017, The Daily Mail reported Anthony had successfully completed some kind of rehab program, and was back home with his family.

Though Anthony had previously attacked Madonna, 64, and his family for their lack of support, Madonna reportedly reached out to him in various ways, and paid for a rehab stint in Texas along his journey to recovery.