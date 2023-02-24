Getty Images

“Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams, 25, and her boyfriend Reuben Selby have called it quits after five years together.

On Thursday, Williams announced their breakup on her Instagram Story.

Along with posting a selfie of herself with Reuben, she wrote, “The end of an era. @reubenselby_ and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met five years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so."

She went on, “This decision is something we are so grateful or as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put our brains together. P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)."

Selby reposted Williams’ post on his own Instagram.

Fans speculated that the two split since they recently went on vacation separately. To fuel more rumors, they also haven’t posted pics of each other on their respective social media accounts.

Maisie and Reuben made it Instagram official in 2019. At the time, he posted a pic with Maisie, writing, “🍏 of my 👁.”