Billy Crudup Teases Chaos in ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 (Exclusive)

Billy Crudup has a new retro futuristic dramedy “Hello Tomorrow!”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Billy on the new series, as well as what to expect from the third season of “The Morning Show.”

Billy just wrapped up filming for “The Morning Show.” He teased, “At the end of Season 2, you know the world is falling apart, but they come to claim some power and so this season is kind of like, ‘Well, okay, what do you do now that you got it and the world is still in chaos?’”

He added, “It’s a very exciting season.”

In “Hello Tomorrow!” Billy’s character Jack is selling timeshares on the moon.

Billy commented, “The joy that he wants to bring to his customers is the hope for the future, it’s just life in a different place.”

“Jack is selling the hope that it’s going to be a better future for his customers,” Crudup emphasized.

Billy is starring in the show with Hank Azaria and Haneefah Wood.