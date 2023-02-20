Hayden Panettiere’s Brother Jansen Dead at 28 (Report)

Getty Images

Actress Hayden Panettiere’s younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, has reportedly died at the age of 28.

Jansen died over the weekend at a residence in New York, TMZ reports.

A family source revealed that police received a call in the early evening on Saturday.

Foul play is not suspected.

Jansen started acting in the 2000s, appearing on “Even Stevens” (2002), his on-screen debut; “Hope & Faith” (2003); and “Everybody Hates Chris” (2006).

After Jansen and Hayden worked together on the TV movie “Tiger Cruise” (2004), they both lent their voices to “Racing Stripes” (2005), and Jansen worked steadily as a voice actor, including video games and series like “Jacob Two-Two” (2003), “Blue’s Clues” (2004), “Robots” (2005), “Ice Age: The Meltdown” (2006), and a series of “Holly Hobbie” projects (2005-2007).