Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, Enters Home Hospice Care

Sad news from former President Jimmy Carter — the 98-year-old has begun receiving home hospice care.

A statement from the Carter Center released Saturday informs the public, "After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention."

"He has the full support of his family and his medical team," the statement goes on. "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

Carter and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, reside in Plains, Georgia, in the same modest home they have owned since 1960 — the only home they have ever owned.

Carter's health has been a concern for a number of years. A survivor of multiple cancers, he broke a hip in 2019, among other falls that led to surgery to alleviate a brain bleed that same year.

His health challenges have never slowed the Democratic legend. Post-presidency, Carter is widely admired for remaining extremely active with charitable endeavors, including his work with the World Justice Project, teaching Sunday school, and with Habitat for Humanity. Carter is also the author of dozens of best-selling books.

The former governor of Georgia — who defeated one-termer Gerald Ford and was succeeded by Ronald Reagan — served one term, from January 1977-January 1981.

He is the oldest living former U.S. president and is the longest-living former U.S. president of all time.

Wed to Rosalynn, 95, since July 7, 1946, Carter also holds the record for the longest-lasting marriage of any U.S. leader.