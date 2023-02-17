‘Gold Rush’ Star Dave Turin Retiring After 13 Seasons (Exclusive Clip)

Discovery

“Gold Rush” star Dave Turin is retiring from mining!

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, as Turin explains he’s ready for the next chapter. Watch!

The miner, who has been with the Discovery show since Season 1, shared, “I started goldmining in Alaska 13 years ago, and I’m back, and maybe this is the place to end it.”

Turin adds, “I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m ready for another chapter in my life.”

There are still challenges ahead, as he prepares to sell his business to Jason Sanchez and Nathan Clark. They want to see 30 ounces of gold before buying the business.