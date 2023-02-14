Get your first look at “Ted Lasso” Season 3!

Apple TV+ just announced the new season will premiere on March 15 and dropped a teaser trailer featuring Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and the AFC Richmond gang.

It starts with shots of characters like Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), Dani Rojas (Cristóbal Fernández) and others in the locker room with yellow paper, markers, and scissors.

It soon becomes clear they are working on their own personal “Believe” posters, something Ted famously hung above his office door when he joined the team.

At the end, Ted and Beard (Brendan Hunt) walk into the empty locker room and see the signs hanging above each locker. Ted tells Beard, “If seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seen.”

Changes and challenges are afoot for AFC Richmond after they made the Premier League at the end of last season.

They also lost assistant coach and “wonder kid” Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) to West Ham United, leaving Roy to step up to help Beard as assistant coach.

Meanwhile, Ted will continue to “wrestle with his own personal issues back home,” while Rebecca will be set on defeating her ex Rupert and Keeley will be overseeing her own PR agency.

The show is reportedly coming to an end after Season 3, and back in September. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Waddingham about saying goodbye to the show and her character Rebecca.

“I feel a bit funny about drawing to a close with her, she said. Waddingham insisted she tried to get the boss to extend, but, “I’ve picked the fight with Sudeikis. It hasn’t worked.”

What about a spin-off? “Who knows if there is anything further from this? I’ve been quite blunt with him… I’m so not ready to say goodbye to my girl, Welton.”

Meanwhile, Juno also has her fingers crossed that Season 3 isn’t the last!