Netflix

Penn Badgley’s charming stalker/serial killer Joe Goldberg is back for Season 4 of “You”!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Penn and co-star Amy-Leigh Hickman about the new season, which begins with a murder mystery — and Joe ironically playing detective.

Penn noted that every time he returns to his role, it felt like a “warm bath,” adding, “It was barely contained rage.”

There’s a couple of people who know Joe’s true identity this season. Badgley said, “I'm trying to think who knows his true identity. I guess it happens along the way.”

Of what’s to come this season, he teased, “The first the first five episodes are a different genre. They're a murder mystery. We're trying to figure out who's the killer and the irony is that Joe is trying to figure it out.”

Amy-Leigh also teases what to expect from her new character Nadia, who she says will surprise people!

Hickman raved about Penn’s ability to switch in and out of his character on set, saying, “He’s just so good at it.”

Amy-Leigh pointed that she had more “lighthearted” scenes with Penn.

In the show, Badgley portrays Joe in a “charming” way, despite some of the awful things that his character does. He said, “The whole show is an exercise in the ways that we’ve misunderstood love as a human phenomenon, really… it’s not about a killer because at the end of the day, he’s not a clinical portrait of a serial killer. It’s not about mental illness and of course that plays a role in it, but it really is about what we think about love.”

Though the show can be dark at times, the cast has “a lot of light moments” on set.

Penn explained, “I may not be always laughing but I feel like I'm always joking… I'm not ever trying to make it heavier than it already is.”

Will we see the glass cage in this new season? Penn answered, “Can’t tell you, that is a straight spoiler.”