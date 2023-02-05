Taylor Swift Stuns in Two-Piece on the Grammys 2023 Red Carpet

Getty Images

Taylor Swift was a vision on the Grammys 2023 red carpet.

The singer wore a gorgeous midnight-blue two-piece custom gown by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her midriff.

The dress featured a high-neck crop top with long sleeves with a matching skirt with a train.

The dress was sprinkled in sparkles, and Taylor was dripping in jewels by Lorraine Schwartz. Just look at those show-stopping earrings!

She completed the look with shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti and wore her hair in an updo.