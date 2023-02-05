Award Shows February 05, 2023
Taylor Swift Stuns in Two-Piece on the Grammys 2023 Red Carpet
Taylor Swift was a vision on the Grammys 2023 red carpet.
The singer wore a gorgeous midnight-blue two-piece custom gown by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her midriff.
The dress featured a high-neck crop top with long sleeves with a matching skirt with a train.
The dress was sprinkled in sparkles, and Taylor was dripping in jewels by Lorraine Schwartz. Just look at those show-stopping earrings!
She completed the look with shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti and wore her hair in an updo.
Swift’s night is off to a good start — she’s already won Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”