Grammy Nominee Jack Harlow Teases Super Bowl Commercial with Missy Elliott (Exclusive)

CBS

On Sunday, Jack Harlow hit the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys, where he is nominated for three awards!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jack about the nominations, as well his Super Bowl LVII commercial with Missy Elliott.

While Harlow would “love” to win, he is just “excited” to see what will happen.

As for teaming up with Missy on the Super Bowl commercial, he called her “one of my biggest influences.” He added, “If you listen to my music, you’ll hear how much she influenced me, the tempos, the grooves. I love Missy.”

Harlow will be watching the Super Bowl in Kentucky. Is he rooting for anyone? Shaking his head “No,” he said, “I like drama.”