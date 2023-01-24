Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Paris Hilton is a mom!

The star announced the news on Instagram with a photo of a baby’s hand wrapped around her thumb.

Hilton wrote, "You are already loved beyond words 💙.”

People reports Paris and Carter recently welcomed a boy via surrogate.

She also told the magazine, "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Hilton, who wed Carter in November 2021, has been open about wanting to start a family and going through the in-vitro fertilization process.

In December, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Paris and she hinted at baby plans in 2023.

Hilton teased, “Stay tuned… we always wanted to start our family in 2023 so yes, that will be very soon.” As for documenting motherhood like she did with her wedding, Paris said, “I will definitely be capturing it.”

Back in September 2021, she told Terri what kind of mom she will be.