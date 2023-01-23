‘The Challenge’ Stars Amber Borzotra & Chauncey Palmer Expecting First Child

Instagram

“The Challenge: Ride or Dies” Amber Borzotra, 35, and Chauncey Palmer, 24, have a baby on the way!

Amber announced the news on Instagram as she showed off her bare baby bump. The reality star wrote, "Call me mama because I'm having a baby! ✨ #BabyOnTheWay 🍼"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chauncey also shared the news on Instagram Stories, adding, “Can’t wait for our +1.”

Palmer answered some fan questions on his Stories and revealed he knows the gender!

“I actually already know what it is, but Amber and I are keeping it within our family and very close friends,” he said, telling fans to stay tuned to find out.

The dad-to-be confessed, “I’m nervous, but it is a good nervous, but at the same time I’m very happy. I can’t complain.”

He’s most excited about “having another best friend in this world,” in addition to Amber.

Fans wanted to know if they are living together and if buying a house and getting married is in their future.

Palmer said they have been living together for over a year, adding, “Obviously having a kid is a huge step so let’s get through that first and we’ll see how everything else goes.”

Another fan asked directly if they are getting married and he said, “Yes, of course, of course, absolutely. We’ve been moving so fast… I’m just taking it day by day and I know she is too. We are happy with our situation currently, our situation is a beautiful relationship with a baby CP on the way.” He teased he could propose in the next hour to the next year.

Amber and Chauncey were just eliminated on this week’s episode of “The Challenge: Ride or Dies.”