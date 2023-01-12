The Image Direct

Robert Downey Jr. is undergoing a complete transformation for his new role in the HBO series “The Sympathizer.”

The 57-year-old was photographed on the L.A. set with a receding hairline, frizzy red hair, and bleached brows. He was wearing a dark red jacket and a pink shirt.

The series is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, and stars Hoa Xuande as the Captain, a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the Vietnam War, who was exiled later to the U.S.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Downey Jr. is an executive producer on the espionage thriller and will play multiple supporting roles.

In October, Robert recruited his sons Exton, 10, and Avri, 8, to help shave his head and posted the video on Instagram.

As the boys are carving pumpkins, Downey Jr. says, "Sorry to interrupt, but I need your help. You know how I'm starting this project soon?"

Avri asks, "Yeah, ‘The Sympathizer’?" and Exton adds, "Yeah, you're playing, like, five roles or something."

Robert continues, "Right. Well, anyway, I don't want to wear a bald cap, so will you guys shave my head?"

Avri wonders, "Is that even appropriate?" as the kids proceed to use clippers to shave Robert’s head.