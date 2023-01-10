‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White Reacts to His Golden Globes Win

NBC

“The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White won Best Television Actor — Musical/Comedy Series Tuesday at the 2023 Golden Globes.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Jeremy, who reflected on the moment his name was called.

Allen White recalled, “When I got nominated… I was like… ‘This is fantastic that I was nominated. There’s no way I’m going to win.’ Last couple of weeks, I had some friends and people I work with being like, ‘Maybe think of something to say in case.’ I didn’t even take that seriously, so I thought of who I wanted to thank. That was about it. The rest was off the cuff.”

“Maybe I did black out — I’m not sure,” Jeremy admitted.

During Allen White’s speech, he stressed his love for acting. Along with saying acting helped him gain confidence, he told Melvin, “The time between ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is fun… You get to step outside of your own stuff.”

Jeremy prepped for the role — about a young chef from the world of fine dining who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s Italian sandwich shop — by shadowing a chef in a Santa Monica restaurant. He shared, “They let me shadow and watch. I was just trying to get the movement of the kitchen and the way people moved in it… Then I started coming when they were serving. I started watching.”

His experience in the restaurant also inspired him to cook in real life. He commented, “Christmas, I cooked short ribs. Christmas Eve, I cooked turkey.”

As for why this series has resonated with people, Jeremy explained, “It think it’s incredibly human. These characters, I love them all, the way they communicate with each other and build trust between one another.”

Jeremy stressed that the show wanted to show the service industry as authentically as possible.

When asked what his younger self would think of his winning moment at the Golden Globes, Jeremy said, “He’d be shocked… I wish I could give that little Jeremy a hug. ‘It’s going to be okay.’”

Before the show came out, Jeremy admitted that he experienced some self-doubt playing Carmy. He noted, “I was calling my wife while shooting the show. I was like, ‘They are gonna fire me.’”