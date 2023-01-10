‘Everything Everywhere’ Star Ke Huy Quan Thanks Spielberg in Emotional Golden Globes Speech

NBC

Ke Huy Quan gave an emotional speech as he took home a Golden Globe for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The star, who launched his career as a child in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” gave Steven Spielberg a shout-out from the stage, and thanked his “Everything Everywhere” directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert aka “the Daniels.”

Quan said, “I was raised to never forget where I came from, and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight,” he said as Spielberg waved from the audience.

“When I started my career as a child actor in ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,’ I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck. For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer. No matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again.”

Ke Huy added, “Everything that has happened since has been unbelievable. Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, thank you so, so much for helping me find my answer. You have given me more than I could have ever hoped.”