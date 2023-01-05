’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 Preview: Meet the Couples

“90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” is returning for a fourth season later this month!

This season, viewers will be introduced to six couples who have never met in person, but plan on getting married within a few days.

Here are the couples who are starring on the new season:

Jen & Rishi: They met in a hotel lobby during a trip to Indiana. Though Rishi proposed to Jen, he is dealing with family pressure to have an arranged marriage. His family also doesn’t know about his engagement to Jen.

Kris & Jeymi: Kris is risking everything for her relationship with Jeymi, including a major move to Colombia. They are planning to marry just days after she arrives in the country.

Nicole & Mahmoud: The pair met at a fabric shop in Egypt and he popped the question that same day. She decides to return to Egypt less than a month later to marry Mahmoud. She doesn’t tell her friends and family until after the wedding. She is concerned that the cultural differences could be difficult on their marriage.

Daniele & Yohan: They appeared on “90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.” Now, Daniele is ready to leave her life in NYC behind and settle down with Yohan in the Dominican Republic.

Gabriel & Isabel: Gabriel meets Isabel during a work trip to Colombia. Though Isabel accepts him as a transgender man, there are still some fears.

Debbie & Oussama: Despite a 43-year age difference, the pair connected through their love of art. Debbie is ready to live the rest of her life in Morocco with Oussama in the face of some doubts from her family.

