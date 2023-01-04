Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Funeral Details Revealed

Getty Images

Stephen “tWitch” Boss died nearly a month ago at age 40 after taking his own life.

Now, TMZ reports tWitch will be laid to rest at a funeral held on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles. The funeral will reportedly be a small gathering attended by family only.

According to the outlet, a larger memorial will be held in the near future for his close friends and those he considered family, like Ellen DeGeneres and staff members of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Two weeks ago, tWitch’s widow Allison Holker posted a heartbreaking Instagram.

Holker posted a pic of herself with tWitch, writing, “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

tWitch’s mom also posted a screenshot of a past FaceTime call with him. She wrote, “Oh if only I could FT to heaven…"

Boss’ death was ruled a suicide. The cause of his death was attributed to “gunshot wound of the head.”

TMZ reported tWitch left a suicide note before taking his life, alluding to past challenges.

According to investigators, the dancer called an Uber on Monday, December 12, to take him from his home to the nearby Oak Tree Inn in Encino. Boss had switched his phone to airplane mode so he couldn’t be reached or tracked.

On Tuesday, his wife Allison Holker reportedly rushed to a police station, telling cops she knew something was wrong because tWitch suddenly left the house without his car and would not answer her calls.

Allison was reportedly so insistent that her husband’s behavior was out of character that police considered listing him as a critical missing person case.

The LAPD examined Allison and tWitch’s home for any video clues before a 911 call led them to his body at the Encino motel less than a mile away.

The manager at the Oak Tree Inn shared with “Extra” that after checking in on Monday, Boss had not checked out by 11 a.m. Tuesday, so management went to knock on the door at about 11:15 a.m. It was then that a housekeeper discovered his body in the room.