‘The Wheel’ Lets Celebs Show Off Their Expertise in Trivia Game Setting

NBCUniversal

Already a smash hit in the U.K., NBC has just launched “The Wheel,” which was created and hosted by British comedian Michael McIntyre.

Each one-hour episode centers on six celebrity guests spinning, advising, and helping constants win over $100,000.

The celebs bring an expertise to a subject that will be useful to the contestants for the trivia game.

Some of the famous names to participate include former “Extra” host Mark McGrath, Tori Spelling, Christina Ricci, Clay Aiken, Carole Baskin, Brie Bella, Tom Bergeron, Bobby Berk, Jaime Camil, Margaret Cho, Deepak Chopra, Victor Cruz, Taye Diggs, Sheila E., Kate Flannery, Vivica A. Fox, Tony Hawk, Loni Love, Judge Greg Mathis, Chrissy Metz, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Terrell Owens, Mark Sanchez, Raven-Symoné, Buddy Valastro and Kym Whitley.

Last week, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Michael on the red carpet at “The Voice.” Watch Michael dish on the show!