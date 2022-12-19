Netflix show “Stranger Things” led the pack this year! Perennial hits like “Euphoria,” “The Boys,” “Ozark,” and “Better Call Saul” made the list too, with new series like “House of the Dragon,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and “The Sandman” rounding out the list. Miniseries “Inventing Anna” and “Moon Knight” also made the cut!