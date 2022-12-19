Television December 19, 2022
Binge-Watching! IMDb’s Most Popular TV and Streaming Shows of 2022
Netflix
IMDb has revealed its Top 10 TV Shows of 2022!
Netflix show “Stranger Things” led the pack this year! Perennial hits like “Euphoria,” “The Boys,” “Ozark,” and “Better Call Saul” made the list too, with new series like “House of the Dragon,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and “The Sandman” rounding out the list. Miniseries “Inventing Anna” and “Moon Knight” also made the cut!
IMDb Top 10 TV and Streaming Series of 2022
- “Stranger Things”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
- “Euphoria”
- “The Boys”
- “Moon Knight”
- “The Sandman”
- “Ozark”
- “Inventing Anna”