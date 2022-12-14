‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton & Bryce Leatherwood React to Season 22 Win! (Exclusive)

NBC

Blake Shelton took home another “Voice” win as Bryce Leatherwood was named the Season 22 champ.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Blake and Bryce after the live show.

Blake talked about it being his second to last finale and the last one with his wife, fellow coach Gwen Stefani.

“I had a busy night tonight, so I wasn’t really thinking about my journey on the show. It was more like, I was thinking, ‘I hope one of my guys win’… It wasn’t until the cameras and everything went off and we were off the air that I looked over at Gwen. Gwen was literally crying as if she had just gotten some bad news. She just said, ‘That’s it, we’re never going to do this together again.’ which was a relief to me. I have done this a long time, for Gwen she’s one of the coaches… She will come in and out of seasons.”

He added, “I am just glad that it timed out to where we had this one together before I get out of here. I’m going to do next spring with Kelly [Clarkson], Niall [Horan], and Chance, this is great because this is the holidays and this is one that for whatever reason it just hit home.”

Blake is one win away from double digit wins saying it won’t change is mind about leaving “The Voice.” “It doesn’t make me rethink my decision… Maybe I stayed a little longer than I should have.” Bryce insisted, “I don’t think so.”

Jenn asked how he will celebrate if he gets a double-digit win. Blake smiled, “If I get a double-digit win, I’m gonna buy Facebook… I’ve been thinking about it, I have been looking for a reason.”

Blake also has a new hit on his hands with his show, “Barmageddon.”

“It’s going great… Carson [Daly] and I are a little bit shocked… The show is on literally in the middle of the night. It comes on at 11 p.m. for me and Carson might as well be 4 a.m. I literally tried to stay up and watch it, the Gwen and Sheryl Crowe episode… I fell asleep like 10 minutes in.” He added, “We had a blast making it.”

People at home watched and voted to make Bryce “The Voice” winner. Sharing how he felt, Leatherwood said, “It’s just incredible to be from such humble beginnings back at home playing in the college bar scene and having this dream of an idea, taking it on a whim to sign up.”