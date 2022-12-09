‘Glee Project’s’ Ali Stroker Welcomes First Child

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ali Stroker is a mom!

“The Glee Project” alum and husband David Perlow welcomed son Jesse Kenneth Perlow last month.

Ali, 35, announced the happy news on Instagram, writing, “World meet Jesse Kenneth Perlow! Born 11/8 healthy and so happy to be here! Life will never be the same. We are so lucky that you are our boy! 💙💙💙💙”

She included some precious pics of her bundle of joy, including a family photo of everyone holding up a “Jesse 1 Month Old” sign.

Stroker announced her pregnancy in July as the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Posting an ultrasound, she wrote, "We are having a baby!!! A dream come true!! Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow ! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you."