Charli D’Amelio Reacts to ‘DWTS’ Season 31 Win! (Exclusive)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas were the big winners on Monday night’s “Dancing with the Stars” finale!

The pair opened up to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert after taking home the Season 31 Mirrorball Trophy.

Charli said, “It happened so fast — wow!”

Mark later pointed out, “She’s shell-shocked,” and D’Amelio confessed, “I’m freaking out right now.”

D’Amelio said of the experience, “This has been such an incredible journey that I'm just proud of it as a whole. It's definitely a moment that I'll never forget, and I'm just very thankful that I got to do this.”

D’Amelio has a background in dance, and Melvin asked if she will keep dancing.

She said, “I think so. This definitely isn’t my last… time dancing. We’ll see what I do next.”

Mark also reacted to news fellow pro Cheryl Burke is moving on after this season.

“I’ve known Cheryl since we were 13, 14 years old,” he said, adding a message to Burke: “You are a legend, Cheryl. I love you.”

Judge Len Goodman is also exiting the show, and Ballas said he’s known Len his whole life.

“I’ve known Len since I was born,” Mark shared. “I have a photo of me and Len, I think I’m maybe 6 months old and he’s, like, holding me.”

Mark explained, “He used to judge my parents when they danced, so we go way back as well.”