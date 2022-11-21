‘Dirty Jobs’ Is Returning with Mike Rowe

Discovery

Mike Rowe is returning to Discovery with a new season of “Dirty Jobs.”

Rowe made the big announcement in a promo for the show, singing in the tune of “Deck the Halls,” “‘Dirty Jobs’ is back on TV every Sunday night… ‘Dirty Jobs’ is still disgusting every Sunday.”

The show brings attention to the hardworking Americans with essential jobs across industries like construction, sanitation, manufacturing, and more.

In the premiere episode of the upcoming season, Mike will head to West Palm Beach, where he’ll take on the job of a pool liner fixer and will have to clean 17 years of accumulated filth from the dirtiest pool in America.

During the season, Mike will also try his hand as a beaver relocator, deer urine farmer, feral cat fixer, and spice maker.