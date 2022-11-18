Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Welcome First Child

Instagram

Singer Jhené Aiko and rapper Big Sean’s bundle of joy has arrived!

On Friday, Aiko announced that she gave birth to their first child together, a baby boy who they named Noah.

She wrote on Instagram, “✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙. After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani.”

In his own post, Big Sean wrote, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last month, the couple revealed that they were expecting a son during a performance in Los Angeles.

TMZ recently spoke with Sean at the airport, where he was still pondering baby names.

In July, news broke that Aiko was expecting after she was spotted with a baby bump while out with Sean in Beverly Hills.

Her rep told People magazine, “The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter.”

Jhené is also a mom to Namiko Love, 13, her daughter with singer O’Ryan.