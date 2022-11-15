Peacock

Casey Anthony is making some shocking claims about what happened to her 2-year-old daughter Caylee.

The 36-year-old is speaking out in a new three-part docuseries called “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” airing November 29 on Peacock. Watch the new trailer below.

Anthony made national news in 2008 when she was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. The girl was last seen in June 2008, and was reported missing that July. Her remains were found in a wooded area near the family home in December 2008.

The case went to trial in 2011, and Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder.

People magazine reports that Casey puts the blame on her father, George Anthony, in interviews she did for the docuseries.

At trial, Anthony had accused her father and brother of abuse, which they vehemently denied.

Now, she says George staged Caylee’s drowning to cover up his possible abuse of Caylee.

Looking back at June 16, 2008, the last time she allegedly saw Caylee, Anthony said, "I wasn't feeling that great, and I wanted to lay down. I had her lay in bed with me."

"I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was," she said. "That didn't make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I'm looking to see where she could be."

According to Anthony, she saw her father holding Caylee.

"He was standing there with her," she said. "She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold."

She went on, "He takes her from me and he immediately softens his tone and says, 'It's going to be okay.' I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away."

Anthony claimed at this point she did not believe Caylee was dead, and she went to stay with her boyfriend Tony Lazzaro. She didn’t tell anyone about the last time she saw her daughter.

"During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive," she said. "My father kept telling me she was okay. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could."

Casey does not believe her daughter drowned in the above-ground pool. "There was no ladder... no way for her to shimmy up. There's no way to explain that, unless [George] put her in the pool to cover up what he did."

Making a shocking accusation against her dad, she said, "He'd put a pillow over my face and smother me to knock me out. That happened several times. I'm sure there were times where I was incapacitated as a child where my body was limp and lifeless."

She’s worried that George had been abusing Caylee. "That's what I think about," Anthony said. "I wish every day I had said something to someone about something. Maybe then things would be different."