“Yellowstone” is back with Season 5, and things are looking different for Cole Hauser’s character Rip this time around.

He is now married to John Dutton’s daughter Beth.

Cole opened up about what’s in store in an interview with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert.

Hauser revealed of Rip and Beth, “We're married so it should be interesting… There's a lot of past stuff that comes up… flashbacks of us younger again, which is pretty cool.”

The star added, “I feel like Rip is still that rock for her and is there in a big way and, you know, the man that he should always be with regards to her.”

He added, “I’m excited for the audience to see this season. It’s a different season.”

Melvin also asked his favorite part about playing Rip. He shared, “All the layers, all the colors… When he walks into a room, you don’t know what’s going to happen. He can kiss you on the mouth, he can he can beat your ass, he can kill you, he can love you up… be your best friend.”

Cole insisted, “As an actor, you know, you dream about playing a guy like this.”

A big part of getting into the character is being comfortable on a horse.

Hauser said, “I care so much about like the discipline of riding and being you know a good horseman… I've been really pushing myself is to put in saddle time… I've really pushed myself to be great at it.”