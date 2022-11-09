Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Guest and Talks TikTok Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

Just two months after debuting her talk show, Jennifer Hudson is quickly becoming the Queen of Daytime!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" set to dish on dream guests, the show's People’s Choice nomination and Jennifer's Thanksgiving plans.

Lindsay told her, “There is so much negativity going on in the world, but you know, five days a week you can turn it on.” Jennifer said, “They call it the happy place. I just want to bring you a little sunshine.”

As far as dream guests go, Hudson revealed she is hoping to score an interview with Rihanna.

“That is a goal! You have to have dreams. I’m our dream girl, baby,” she said, adding, “I love how successful she is, but how humble she is. She loves to give others a platform as well and help others rise as well and that’s our mission here. That’s why I think Rihanna would truly love to come here.”

Jennifer is an EGOT winner, and now her show is up for a People’s Choice Award.

Rachel pointed out that her show is the only new one in the category this year.

Hudson said, “This is all new to me, but I’m loving it as I go along, and that’s confirming. Like, okay I’m on the right track in some way.”

She also dished on her holiday plans. Rachel asked, “Are you cooking? Are you a Friendsgiving person on Thanksgiving or with the family?”

Jennifer said, “A bit of everything. This year, since I like the kids to be part of it, we are going to let them do a TikTok version. My sister and I came up with that. We’re going to have a Thanksgiving holiday kick off party because I’m serious about the holidays. I light up the whole block. I love when the whole family comes over. We’re going to do it in a big way, so it is going to be a 2022 Thanksgiving and don’t ask me what that means, but were are going to find out and I’ll tell you about it on the show.”