Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

On Wednesday night, Letitia Wright hit the Hollywood premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in a look that paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Letitia about honoring his legacy, and also reacted to rumors that she’s the next Black Panther.

As for how she hopes people will feel about the way the movie honors Chadwick, Letitia said, “Hopefully, they feel proud. Hopefully, they feel connected, because it was tough. It wasn’t easy to do this, to fight my brother. It was not easy at all, but we’re praying that when you guys watch it, you feel something. There’s depth. We take you deep, really deep, with this and you walk out feeling that he was honored.”

Showing love for her co-stars Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia added, “We’re all family more than friends. Our brother’s looking down at us and we made something special.”

For the big night, Letitia wore custom Alexander McQueen. When Melvin joked that she had to wear the designer when she’s the new Black Panther, she quipped, “What are you talking about? Do you know [executive producer] Victoria Alonzo? Kevin Feige? Everyone is on this carpet, bro.”

Letitia teased the movie, saying, “Shuri is T’Challa’s little sister, and she’s just taking you guys for a journey. I’m excited for you guys to see what journey we go on.”

Wright also shared her excitement about Rihanna doing a song for the movie! She said, “I love Rihanna!”