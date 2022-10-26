‘X-Files’ Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66

Getty Images

Actor Michael Kopsa has died at the age of 66.

On Sunday, Kopsa passed away from complications from a brain tumor.

Kopsa’s ex-wife Lucia Frangione broke the sad news on Twitter. She wrote, “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor. He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.”

Kopsa appeared in several ‘90s shows like “The Commish,” “Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years,” “Highlander,” “The X-Files,” “Poltergeist: The Legacy,” “The Outer Limits,” and “Beggars and Choosers.”

He also had two different roles on “Stargate SG-1.”