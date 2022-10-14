Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go’s Engaged to Terence Lundy

Jane Wiedlin is getting married!

The Go-Go’s co-founder just announced she’s tying the knot with boyfriend Terence Lundy.

She shared a shot of her gorgeous engagement ring on Instagram, writing, “She said yes! And by that, I mean I said yes! #Engaged #Ireland #Happy.”

The 64-year-old followed up with a photo of Lundy and herself, adding, “Me and my FIANCÉ @my_brain_on_paint 🤪👵🏻👴🏻.”

Jane gave fans a play-by-play of the moment Terence proposed, revealing he got down on one knee at Ashford Castle in Ireland.

It is unclear how long they have been together, but Yahoo points out that they were first spotted together at the opening-night party of the Go-Go’s Broadway musical “Head Over Heels” in 2018.