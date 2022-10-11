Kaley Cuoco Expecting First Child with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco, 36, and Tom Pelphrey, 40, have a baby on the way!

On Tuesday, Kaley announced her pregnancy. She wrote on Instagram, “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Kaley included a series of photos, including one of her baby bump!

Tom celebrated the news with his own post. He wrote on Instagram, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️.”

Just weeks before the announcement, Kaley gushed about Tom at the “Meet Cute” premiere in NYC.

She told “Extra” on the red carpet that she “met Tom at the right moment.”

“When I met Tom, it was absolutely love at first sight,” Kaley added. “We have the same management team. My manager actually took me as her guest to the ‘Ozark’ premiere, and I met him there. It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical… it was perfect.”