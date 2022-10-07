Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Her Shaved Eyebrows

Instagram

Amelia Hamlin just said goodbye to her eyebrows.

The model, who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, posted a video on Instagram Stories showing her brows covered in shaving cream as someone takes a razor and shaves them off.

In the caption, she wrote, “Only 4 u @melzy917 & fashion of course,” referencing Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg.

Instagram

During the video, she also says, “I’ve really been wanting to shave them, but only for Mel.”

Later the 21-year-old declares, “I love it, it is f**king sick.”

Afterward, she showed off her new look in a bathtub photo shoot, writing, “I wish I had a rubber duckie.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Before undergoing the new look, Hamlin was rocking bleached brows, just like Kim Kardashian who recently had bleached brows for her Interview shoot.

Earlier this month, Hamlin hit the runway with the edgy look for Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week, where she wore fake face piercings. She also sported the look last month at New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week.

Instagram