“Sister, Sister” star Tia Mowry, 44, is pulling the plug on her 14-year marriage to Cory Hardrict, 42.

On Tuesday, Mowry filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences, TMZ reports.

While a separation date was not listed, Mowry is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two kids, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

Mowry is also asking that spousal support not be given to either party.

The court papers also note that a prenup is in place.

Tia confirmed the split on Instagram, writing, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Just before news broke about the divorce, Tia posted a cryptic Instagram, which read, “Letting go can be painful. But it won't hurt as much holding on to an illusion.”

Tia and Cory tied the knot in 2008.

In June, Tia celebrated their relationship with a montage on Instagram. She wrote, “You and me since day one 🤍 @coryhardrict.”

A month later, Cory paid tribute to Tia on her birthday. He gushed on Instagram, “Wishing my beautiful wife a Happy Birthday you deserve the very best from this Planet, I’ve found the meaning of life because of you keep shining bright baby🌻☀️…Love you forever!! 🙏🏾✨.”

