Mayim Bialik Teases ‘Jeopardy!’ Co-Host Ken Jennings’ ‘Call Me Kat’ Cameo

Mayim Bialik’s “Jeopardy!” co-host Ken Jennings is making a cameo on the “Call Me Kat” premiere!

Ken will play himself in the episode as he meets Mayim’s character Katon her plane ride home from Paris.

Mayim teased, “We definitely take some pretty funny cheap shots at him and he takes some pretty cheap shots at me. There is definitely some breaking of the fourth wall surrounding the fact that he and I are existing in the same space… and I may or may not develop a crush on him.”

ExtraTV.com also got the scoop from the cast on what’s ahead for Katand the show’s other characters.

Mayim revealed a plotline involving Kat’s mom Sheila, played by Swoosie Kurtz.

“There is some really interesting stuff with Sheila and Kat. The fact that we all age is something that our writers have decided to really deal with head on. And I think, I don’t know if I’ve seen it the way we are doing it on a sitcom to show that kind of complexity of what happens when you realize that your parent is not the age that you are still. There is some really sweet stuff and really complicated stuff and a lot that I resonate with as a sandwich generation person myself.”

Swoosie added, “I don’t think Sheila is so much concerned with her own aging. I think she is very worried and concerned and obsessed with Kat’s biological clock ticking, because it is last chance. So that is one dynamic you will see this season.”

Kyla Pratt is excited for fans to see Randi and Carter’s relationship develop because they are “both strange individuals in different ways and I think it is really funny to see how we intertwine how we do things… There are a lot of comedic moments that are going to have everyone laughing as much as we’ve been.”

Leslie Jordan revealed his character Phil gets a love interest. “It is very interesting. He falls in love with a… female illusionist named Queen Victoria, then Queen Victoria shows up out of drag at the café and he falls in love with Jalin, so it is going to be a really interesting season for Phil.”

As for Cheyenne Jackson’s Max, the actor said, “He is now, at 40, really starting to get some modicum of success in his life. He has been… as we found out he has been in… mentally, emotionally, and financial disaster, living in the basement hiding all of his secrets, but what he does have is this gift of songwriting… That starts to go and starts to go and he gets a little taste of what it feels like to make something of himself in the world.”

He added, “What they are really doing for him this season is some big emotional stuff. He’s gonna have to face his demons, ask himself why he is where he is in his life, and what is it going to take to be happy. Is he truly in love with Kat? Is he ever going to do anything with that?... I’m really excited to jump in that too.”