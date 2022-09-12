Ben Stiller’s Daughter Ella Is All Grown Up at Emmys 2022

Getty Images

On Monday, Ben Stiller hit the 2022 Emmys red carpet with his daughter Ella, 20.

Stiller was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for his work on “Severance.”

Ella was “so proud” of her dad, telling E! News, “It’s, like, my favorite show. I’m obsessed.”

“Severance” was nominated for 14 awards at the Emmys.

Ben recently opened up about Ella’s childhood, growing up with famous parents. He told Esquire, “She’s pretty articulate about it, and sometimes it’s stuff that I don’t want to hear. It’s hard to hear. Because it’s me not being there in the ways that I saw my parents [comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara] not being there. And I had always thought, ‘Well, I won’t do that.’”

He went on, “It’s that thing that, like, I was trying to navigate my own desire to fulfill the hopes and dreams I had, too. … What I’ve learned is that your kids are not keeping score on your career. It would be solipsistic to think that my kids actually care about that. They just want a parent who’s emotionally present and supportive of them. That’s probably what they want more than for me to be going off and pushing the bounds of my creativity.”

Ella is Ben’s oldest child with Christine Taylor. They are also the parents of son Quinlin, 17.

Earlier this year, Ben and Christine reconciled, which he called “wonderful.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair moved back in together so he could spend time with their kids.

He shared, “Then, over the course of time, it evolved. We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”