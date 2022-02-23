Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Reconcile

Getty

Years after sparking reconciliation rumors, Ben Stiller, 56, and Christine Taylor, 50, are officially back together!

In an interview with Esquire, Ben noted that their rekindled romance has been “wonderful.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair moved back in together so he could spend time with their kids, daughter Ella and son Quinlin, in the early months of lockdown.

He shared, “Then, over the course of time, it evolved. We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

Ben also shared his take on how to make a marriage work by using an analogy. He said, “A few years ago, I realized I don’t like horseback riding. If there’s an opportunity to go horseback riding, I’m probably not going to do it. Now, I like horses! I think they’re beautiful. I like petting them. I like watching people ride horses, I like watching my kids ride horses. I just don’t really love riding horses. And once you know that, it just saves a lot of energy. So, yeah, I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different.”

Stiller stressed, “And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. ‘This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn’t work for me.’ If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you.’”

In 2017, the couple announced their split after 16 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said, “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

In 2019, reconciliation rumors started swirling after they walked the red carpet at the Emmys together, even posing for photogs.

That year, Stiller was nominated for Best Director for his work on “Escape at Dannemora.” He presented the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, which went to Tony Shalhoub.

Months before their public appearance, they were photographed together with their kids at “Pretty Woman: The Musical” on Broadway.