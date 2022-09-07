Charli D’Amelio & Mom Heidi Join ‘DWTS’

Getty Images

Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi D’Amelio are making “Dancing with the Stars” history!

The TikTok star and her mother are officially joining Season 31, making them the first family members to ever compete as contestants on the show.

“Good Morning America” announced the casting on Wednesday and spoke with the duo, who shared their reactions to getting the call.

Heidi admitted she was “in shock,” while Charli said she “thought they were joking.”

Charli added, "I thought it was a prank. But when they were like, 'No, this is real,' I was so excited for the both of us — especially to do this together."

She promised not to be “too harsh” with the smack talk, explaining, "I do have to remember she is my mom and I have to respect her.”

Both women have a background in dance, and Heidi wants to "see if it's like riding a bike and if I can pick up choreography.”

Charli, who is a competitive dancer and is known for her TikTok moves, added, "When it comes to the actual choreography, I would love to maybe do a little nod to why I am even here and what got me here, but I think I'm really going to work on the technical parts of ballroom dance.”